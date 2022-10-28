Early voting begins Saturday in tri-county region

File photo of early voting in 2021
File photo of early voting in 2021(WWNY)
By Garrett Domblewski
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s just a week and a half until Election Day, but if that Tuesday doesn’t work for you, you can cast your ballot early starting Saturday.

Early voting runs from October 29 through Sunday, November 6.

There are two places you can vote early in Jefferson County:

the second floor of the Jefferson County Office Building

the Evans Mills Fire Hall

Polls are open between 9 in the morning and 5 in the evening except for next Tuesday, November 1, and Thursday, November 3, when they’ll be open from noon until 8 p.m.

“Your vote does count and your voice does matter. If you have an opinion, regardless of what side you’re on, take your voice to the polls and put it on the ballot and choose who’s going to be in the positions that are gonna make the decisions that you think are gonna be the best for not only you but for everyone in our community,” said Jefferson County Democratic Election Commissioner Michelle LaFave.

In St. Lawrence County, you can vote early at the Clarkson Building in Potsdam and the Dobisky Center in Ogdensburg.

In Lewis County, early voting is at the county board of election in Lowville.

Links to view sample ballots for all three counties:

Jefferson County

St. Lawrence County

Lewis County

