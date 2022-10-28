Fire damages veterinary practice

Fire broke out at Java's Veterinary Center just out Massena Friday morning.
Fire broke out at Java's Veterinary Center just out Massena Friday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a Massena-area veterinary clinic early Friday morning.

The fire at Java’s Veterinary Center on State Route 56 was called in around 3 a.m.

Firefighters say the back wall of the building was fully involved when they arrived, and the fire spread into the basement.

No people were injured, but it’s not clear if any animals were harmed.

At the scene were fire departments from Louisville, Akwesasne, Potsdam, Madrid, West Stockholm, Norfolk, Massena, Brasher-Winthrop, and Waddington.

Fire broke out at Java's Veterinary Center just out Massena Friday morning.
Fire broke out at Java's Veterinary Center just out Massena Friday morning.(WWNY)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown
Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown
Drunk driving
Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38
Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of...
Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Snowflake Ball
Snowflake Ball set for December
NY-24 debate: Tenney vs. Holden
Miss the Tenney-Holden congressional debate? Watch it here!
A contingent from the Watertown girls' swim team is heading to sectionals in Syracuse next week.
Watertown girls swimmers head to sectionals next week
Heuvelton's Nate Mashaw makes a diving save to thwart a Parishville-Hopkinton goal. The teams...
Highlights & scores: Boys’ Section X Class D soccer semifinals