Fire damages veterinary practice

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a Massena-area veterinary clinic early Friday morning.

The fire at Java’s Veterinary Center on State Route 56 was called in around 3 a.m.

Firefighters say the back wall of the building was fully involved when they arrived, and the fire spread into the basement.

No people were injured, but it’s not clear if any animals were harmed.

At the scene were fire departments from Louisville, Akwesasne, Potsdam, Madrid, West Stockholm, Norfolk, Massena, Brasher-Winthrop, and Waddington.

