Highlights & scores: Boys’ Section X Class D soccer semifinals

(WWNY) - Boys’ Section X soccer was in the spotlight Thursday night with the class D semifinals.

Lisbon battled Chateaugay in one of them.

First half: the Bulldogs’ Ethan Cook slides the pass to Walker Martin who slips the shot under the goalie. Chateaugay leads 1-0.

Lisbon with a chance to tie. However, the shot misses just wide.

Ty Jacobs sends the ball through the crease. Luke Gravlin pounds home the rebound, tying the game at 1-1.

Peter Reynolds with the long boot goes top shelf. But Caleb Richardson snags the ball just under the crossbar.

Into overtime: on a direct kick from 20 yards, Cook tucks the ball just inside the opposite post, giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 sudden victory and a berth in the Section X Class D championship.

It was Parishville-Hopkinton vs. Heuvelton in the other semifinal.

Both keepers were called on to make spectacular saves early to keep the game scoreless.

Heuvelton’s Jake Venette gets the cross and scores to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

On the corner kick, Reid Doyle bends the ball directly into the net, giving Heuvelton a 2-0 advantage.

Panthers answer with a corner kick of their own. Jack Snell into the box. Avery Snell connects. It’s 2-1 Heuvelton.

Nineteen seconds into the second half. Chris Ashlaw with a penalty kick, but it sails just over the net.

Panthers get a chance to tie: John Snell to Avery Zenger. Nate Mashaw with the diving save.

Sixteen minutes left: Chris Ashlaw from 20 yards out, just inside the opposite post, makes its 3-1 Heuvelton.

Bulldogs hang on for a 3-2 win and advance to next Tuesday’s final vs. Chateaugay.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ Section X Class D soccer semifinals

Chateaugay 2, Lisbon 1

Heuvelton 3, Parishville-Hopkinton 2

High school football crossover

Lowville 46, Clinton 9

High school volleyball

Canton 3, OFA 0

