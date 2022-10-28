Miss the Tenney-Holden congressional debate? Watch it here!

NY-24 debate: Tenney vs. Holden
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News hosted a debate Thursday between candidates for New York’s 24th district for the House of Representatives.

Republican Claudia Tenney currently represents New York’s 22nd district and Army veteran Steven Holden, the Democrat, is a resident of Camillus, near Syracuse.

They’re vying to represent the newly created 24th district, which includes Watertown, most of Jefferson County, and parts of central and western New York.

You can watch the entire one-hour debate in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown
Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown
Drunk driving
Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38
Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of...
Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

A contingent from the Watertown girls' swim team is heading to sectionals in Syracuse next week.
Watertown girls swimmers head to sectionals next week
Heuvelton's Nate Mashaw makes a diving save to thwart a Parishville-Hopkinton goal. The teams...
Highlights & scores: Boys’ Section X Class D soccer semifinals
Wake Up Weather
Bundle up this morning; sunny & warmer later
Newspaper clippings tell the story of the trial of Mary Farmer, who was convicted of brutally...
The tale of the gruesome trunk murder of Paddy Hill