Miss the Tenney-Holden congressional debate? Watch it here!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News hosted a debate Thursday between candidates for New York’s 24th district for the House of Representatives.

Republican Claudia Tenney currently represents New York’s 22nd district and Army veteran Steven Holden, the Democrat, is a resident of Camillus, near Syracuse.

They’re vying to represent the newly created 24th district, which includes Watertown, most of Jefferson County, and parts of central and western New York.

You can watch the entire one-hour debate in the video above.

