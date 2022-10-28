North Country Goes Green Irish Festival to return in 2023

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dance a jig or grow your Donegal beard - Watertown’s Irish festival will return in 2023.

This St. Patrick’s Day it will have been 4 years since the last North Country Goes Green Irish Festival was held.

Organizers say as soon as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, they started preparing to bring back the popular event.

“It will be business as usual, yes. It will be the festival you guys know and love and remember. The music, the food, the parade, the pageant, all of it will be there. The bar will be back in effect. We have a brand new bar. It’s gonna be great,” said Dave Missert, event co-chair.

The event will be held from Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19, 2023.

It will begin with a special toast in honor of the people involved in the festival who have passed away since the 2019 event.

