NY Lottery draws same Take 5 twice in single day

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The New York Lottery confirms that its Take 5 game hit the same 5 numbers for both its midday and evening numbers Thursday.

The odds of this happening are 1 in 575,757.

The numbers were 18-21-30-35-36 in both drawings and the state lottery confirms both results were legitimate.

In a statement posted on its webpage, the lottery said, “The NY Lottery can confirm that the same number combination occurred for the Take 5 game for the midday and evening drawings on October 27. The results and game process were properly vetted and verified by on-site independent auditors.”

