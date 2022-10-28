NY Lottery draws same Take 5 twice in single day

The New York Lottery confirms that its Take 5 game hit the same 5 numbers for both its midday and evening numbers Thursday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The New York Lottery confirms that its Take 5 game hit the same 5 numbers for both its midday and evening numbers Thursday.

The odds of this happening are 1 in 575,757.

The numbers were 18-21-30-35-36 in both drawings and the state lottery confirms both results were legitimate.

In a statement posted on its webpage, the lottery said, “The NY Lottery can confirm that the same number combination occurred for the Take 5 game for the midday and evening drawings on October 27. The results and game process were properly vetted and verified by on-site independent auditors.”

