Ogdensburg man convicted on rape, sexual assault charges

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 53-year-old Ogdensburg man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child over the course of 10 years.

Clifford Mayette was convicted Friday by a St. Lawrence County Court jury on the following charges:

6 counts of predatory sexual assault upon a child

1 count of second-degree rape

3 counts of third-degree rape

1 count of second-degree criminal sex act

2 counts of first-degree sexual abuse

The jury found that Mayette sexually assaulted the child multiple times between 2012 and 2021.

“This defendant committed horrific acts of sexual abuse on an innocent child for 10 years and has now been brought to justice. My office will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute sexual offenders that prey upon our children. I commend the bravery and courage of the victim to come forward in this case,” said District Attorney Gary Pasqua in a prepared statement.

Mayette faces a maximum of six consecutive life sentences in prison when he’s sentenced on December 19.

