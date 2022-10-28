Philip F. Saxby, 64, of Massena, passed away on October 27, 2022 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massena with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Philip F. Saxby, 64, of Massena, passed away on October 27, 2022 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massena with his family by his side.

Philip was born April 29, 1958 in Massena, son of the late Albert and Joyce (Rushlow) Saxby. He attended Massena Central School and later married Josie Scheening which later ended in divorce. Phil worked for Massena Housing Authority Maintenance Department for 17 years and enjoyed playing hockey, golf and softball.

Philip is survived by his siblings, Susan Lapierre of Potsdam, Marsha (Raymond) Christian of Maryland and Thomas (Leanne) Saxby of Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Joyce; a niece, Rachel Anne Saxby on January 21, 2016.

At Phil’s request there will be no public calling hours or services and his cremains will be spread on his birthday. The family would like to thank North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Massena Hospital for the excellent care he received.

Memorial contributions in Phil’s name may be made to North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massena.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

