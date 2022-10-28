Police: motorcycle crash leaves Felts Mills man with serious head injury

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - State police say a 37-year-old Felts Mills man suffered a life-threatening head injury in a motorcycle crash Thursday.

It happened near the intersection of State Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion at around 6 p.m.

Troopers say Travis Skowron was operating an unregistered 2006 Suzuki sport motorcycle, when he failed to negotiate a right turn, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

According to police, Skowron was thrown from the motorcycle and was taken to Carthage Area Hospital. He was later transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor.

The investigation is continuing.

