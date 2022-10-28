DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard J. Smith, 85, of Dexter NY, died Sunday October 23rd from an automobile accident occurring the previous Monday. Surviving the accident is his Wife, Julia Smith. Mrs. Smith is currently a patient at River Hospital.

Richard was born in Watertown, NY on March 9th, 1937, the Son of James Smith and Vena Hutchinson Smith. After Graduating from Watertown High School in 1955, Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-1959, returning to his home in Watertown, NY.

Richard worked as a Truck Driver for several local trucking companies, retiring from Teal’s Express in 1999.

Richard and his Wife, Julia, were married at the Emmanuel Church on June 7th, 1969. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage, traveling and attending several Nascar Races and N.Y. Yankee’s games.

Surviving, besides his Wife, is a Stepson, Mark Reed, Darlington, S.C., and his nephews, Dennis, Darren, and George Smith.

Services are incomplete at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, pending his Wife’s Hospital release.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.