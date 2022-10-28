Ronald J. Chapman, 89, of Brownville, NY, passed away October 27, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Chapman, 89, of Brownville, NY, passed away October 27, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

He was born on June 25, 1933, in Brownville, NY, son of Harold and Genevieve Durham Chapman. He graduated from Brownville Glen Park High School.

He entered the US Navy on October 18, 1951 and was honorably discharged on October 14, 1955 as a Seaman. He served during the Korean War and was stationed on the USS Howard W. Gilmore.

He married Helen M. Pound, his high school sweetheart, on April 23, 1955 at the Immaculate Conception Church, and the couple resided in Brownville, NY. He was a heavy equipment operator for the Jefferson County Highway Department for 31 years, retiring in 1988.

He was a member of the Brownville American Legion and Past Commander, Past Vice Commander of the Jefferson County American Legion, and communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. He enjoyed camping, going to the casinos, and he was an avid Syracuse and Buffalo Bills fan.

Among his survivors are a son and daughter in law, Chris Chapman and Cynthia DeVito; a daughter, Cynthia Shannon; a sister-in-law, Jackie Chapman, all of Brownville, NY; 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen Chapman, four brothers, Edward, Harvey, his twin brother Reginald, and Robert Chapman.

Calling hours will be held 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 30th at the Johnson Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. on Monday October 31st at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville. The burial will immediately follow in Brownville Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church or Brownville American Legion.

