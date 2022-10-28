Service Notice: Robert P. “Bobby” Morgan, 64, formerly of Waddington

WINTER HAVEN, Florida (WWNY) - Calling hours for Robert P. “Bobby” Morgan, 64, of Winter Haven, FL and formerly from Waddington, will be held on Sunday October 30, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 28 Clinton Street in Waddington.

He will be laid to rest at the Foxwood Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Ogdensburg, NY next to his mother at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.