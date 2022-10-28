Snowflake Ball set for December

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Italian American Civic Association in Watertown is hosting a father-daughter dance in December.

A Touch of Grace owner Kathy Lettiere talked about the Snowflake Ball on 7 News This Morning. Watch her interview in the video above.

The ball is at the Italian American Civic Association from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 10.

There will be music, snacks, face painting, and a visit from Santa Claus.

It costs $75 per couple and $35 for each additional person. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Miracle Network,

You can register and buy tickets only at A Touch of Grace.

Find out more at the event’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-788-6164.

