Susan J. Lashua, 65, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan J. Lashua passed away suddenly at her home on October 25th. She was 65 years old.

She was born on July 31, 1957, to Allen and Marilyn McCarthy, she grew up in Watertown NY.

Susan worked at Byrne Dairy for many years before becoming disabled and unable to work. She enjoyed spending time with family, her cat Petey, going to rummage sales, puzzles, knitting, reading, and drinking Pepsi.

A marriage to John Nickerson ended in a divorce, a marriage to Michael Fleming also ended in a divorce, and she married Edward Lashua.

Surviving is her spouse Edward Lashua, Watertown NY; a daughter Sherry Ely, Watertown NY; a daughter and her spouse Crystal and Thomas McCarthy, Watertown NY; a stepson Eric Lashua, Herman NY; Michael McCarthy (Randi) Theresa; sister Sherry Hartzel (Steve) Carthage; sister Linda Sigouin (Richard), Carthage, nieces and nephews, 7Grand children, and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother.

There will be no calling hours or funeral. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday Oct. 29, 2022, at the VFW on Bellow Ave from 2-6 pm. Please bring a covered dish.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

