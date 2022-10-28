The tale of the gruesome trunk murder of Paddy Hill

Newspaper clippings tell the story of the trial of Mary Farmer, who was convicted of brutally...
Newspaper clippings tell the story of the trial of Mary Farmer, who was convicted of brutally murdering her landlady, Sarah Brennan.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - In 1908, the small town of Hounsfield became home to one of the most gruesome murders of the time. And it all starts with identity theft.

The story starts when Mary Farmer went into Watertown to a lawyer’s office and claimed she was Sarah Brennan, who was her landlady at the time,” Jefferson County historian Toni Engleman said. “She said she wanted to deed the property to Mary Farmer, which was her.”

Back in the day, there wasn’t much stopping a person from claiming to be someone else. The deed transfer went through.

“At some point, Sarah Brennan came to visit Mary Farmer,” Engleman said, “and she was never seen again after that.”

Whether Sarah was onto Mary, we don’t know. But it didn’t take long for Sarah’s husband to notice she was gone -- and Mary and her husband James were acting suspicious.

Sarah’s husband reported her missing and sheriff Ezra Bellinger came poking around the property.

“So, the police came and they saw two trunks.” Engleman said. “The one on top she claimed was hers and the one on the bottom she claimed was her husband’s. At the time, he exclaimed, ‘that’s a damn lie!’ The police went in the trunks and Mary claimed there was nothing in the bottom trunk except clothing. When they opened the trunk there was a horrible smell and there was clothing, but it was still on Sarah Brennan.

Mary had axed Sarah in the back of the head while she was visiting the home. She was stuffed into the truck, her ear missing, her jaw broken, her head bashed in.

“Mary and her husband were placed in Jefferson County jail in Watertown,” Engleman said. “She kept saying her husband was part of it and they were in cahoots, but in the end, they found he was innocent and she was guilty.”

The consequence? A life for a life. Mary became the second woman in the state to die by execution. The murder made newspapers across the northeast. To this day the story is retold on some true crime shows.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown
Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown
Drunk driving
Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38
Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of...
Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Bundle up this morning; sunny & warmer later
7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
WWNY Remington Museum gets in on Halloween fun
WWNY Expansion of Hospice of Jefferson County nearly complete