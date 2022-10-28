Tips to have a safe and fun Halloween

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Halloween is just three days away and projections say it’s going to be a big one. We caught up with AAA and a police department to learn what steps should be taken to stay safe and have fun over Halloween weekend.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween this year is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels. Since the streets are set to bustle with trick-or-treaters, Watertown police are recommending that drivers take things slow and travel below the speed limit.

“Just be very defensive while driving. Watch for kids trying to cross the road. If they don’t see you, try to see them,” said Officer Shane Ryan, Juvenile Aid D.A.R.E., Watertown Police Department.

For trick-or-treaters on the younger side, chaperones are encouraged during and after the hunt for candy. It’s also suggested they stick to familiar houses.

“With the kids, we just recommend that kids under 12 go with a trusted adult. We also recommend that they have an adult check their candy before they start eating and opening it,” said Ryan.

If you’re rocking darker colors on Halloween, you may want to accessorize with something reflective. According to AAA, it will make it a lot easier for drivers to spot you.

“You could use reflective tape on your costumes. Your trick-or-treat buckets could have some glow sticks on them just to improve visibility,” said Valerie Puma, communications specialist, AAA Western and Central NY.

For the adults, it can be a big weekend for drinking.

Last year, New York State Police arrested 138 people for driving under the influence over Halloween weekend. In response, AAA has adopted the slogan “Beware the Brew.”

“If you’re going to be serving alcoholic beverages, maybe offer food to go along with it and offer some non-alcoholic options for designated drivers and those who are underage so that everyone can have a safe time and get home safely later that night,” said Puma.

Visit AAA’s website for more safety tips.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.