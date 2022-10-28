United Way re-creates photo taken in 1921

Taking a trip back in time, two dozen north country non-profits looked to re-create history...
Taking a trip back in time, two dozen north country non-profits looked to re-create history Friday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Taking a trip back in time, two dozen north country non-profits looked to re-create history Friday.

They called it a “reframe event” as 24 non-profits who are sharing a pool of funds posed for a photo in front of Watertown’s Roswell P. Flower statue.

It’s a re-creation of a picture taken back in 1921.

Thirteen agency representatives from the local Community Chest posed for the same photo on Washington Street.

That group later became the United Way.

“It was exciting to take the photo but also exciting to think about how the philanthropic movement started that later became the United Way. Now, what a robust network of partner organizations are working together to make change in the community. It’s pretty cool,” said Dawn Cole, CEO, United Way of Northern New York.

The 24 organizations will share a pool of about $320,000 to support their community programs in 2023.

