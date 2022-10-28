Watertown girls swimmers head to sectionals next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown girls’ swim team is hoping for big things next week at the Section III tournament. A big contingent is heading to Syracuse for the week of events.

The Lady Cyclones captured the Frontier League championship this past Saturday, Watertown’s 12th straight title.

Up next for the Lady Cyclones are next week’s sectionals.

The Cyclones hope to continue their success in the pool and hopefully put up some personal bests at the Section III meet.

