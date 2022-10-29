Bags full of books for sale at Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library

Dozens of books for only $5. It’s a deal many were taking advantage of this weekend.
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s part of the Friends of the Flower Memorial Library’s Annual Book Sale. The 3-day bag sale wraps up the week as book lovers get a chance to browse hundreds of selections to take home for only a small contribution back to the library.

All of the money going towards future programming.

Sale volunteers say it gives some people a chance to fuel their love of reading without breaking their bank.

“Anything that we can do to educate people more is a good thing. Especially for people who may have not a lot of money to buy books or to read books, or you know, the ability to do that,” said volunteer Jayne Brady.

If you missed out on the great deals this weekend, don’t worry! There is still one more sale day happening on Monday during normal library hours. The event is cash only.

