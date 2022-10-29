Friday Sports: Indian River Football remains undefeated in Section 3 Class B Football Playoffs over Westhill

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - In the Section 3 Class B Football Playoffs from Philadelphia, top seed Indian River hosted Westhill.

In the 1st quarter, the Warriors take the lead as Derek Jones takes it in from 5 yards out: 8-0 Indian River.

But Westhill answers later in the 1st as Elijah Welsh tosses a swing pass to Keller O’Hern who takes it in for the score. Westhill down 8-6.

In the 2nd quarter, Westhill takes the lead when Welsh hits Collin White for the touchdown, putting Westhill up 12-8.

Indian River goes back on top when Jones scores from a yard out.

Indian River beats Westhill 54-25. The Warriors remain undefeated on the season.

In the Section 3 Class C Football Playoffs from Dexter, General Brown hosted Skaneateles.

In the 1st quarter, the Lakers defense scored the first points. Aiden McManaman is picked off by Patrick Herr, who takes it to the house: 7-0 Skaneateles.

The Lions answer later in the quarter when Sheamus Devine plows in from a yard out. The pat is no good: 7-6 Skaneateles.

The Lions go on to beat Skaneateles 41-21.

In Beaver Falls, Beaver River hosted Sherburne Earlville in the Section 3 Class D Playoffs.

In the 1st quarter, it’s Derrick Zehr with the dart to Jake Boliver for the touchdown: Beavers on top 6-0.

Then it was Loghan Cardinell strolling in for the score: 14-0 Beaver River.

With the score 21-0, Landon Rice finds paydirt as the Beavers roll to a 49-6 win.

In the Section 10 Class B Football semis, it was Canton at OFA.

In the 1st quarter, Andrew Loffler takes it in from 10 yards out: 6-0 OFA.

It’s Loffler again, this time a 15 yard touchdown scamper. 12-0 Blue Devils at the half.

OFA goes on to blank Canton 40-0.

In the Girls Section 10 Class D Soccer semis, it was Colton Pierrepont vs. Hammond.

It was the Red Devils with an early scoring chance, but the ball rips through the crease.

Emily Gagnon is unable to connect and the game was still scoreless.

Hailee Manning would score the game’s only goal off the corner kick as Hammond nips Colton Pierrepont 1-0.

In the Girls Section 10 Class D Soccer semis, it was Lisbon vs. Chateaugay.

Alison Johnston misses wide and the game was scoreless.

There was a wild scramble in the crease, but Lisbon was unable to capitalize.

90 seconds into overtime, Kara Dumas ends it as Chateaugay edges Hammond 1-0.

