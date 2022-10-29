Harvest Festival sees huge turnout at Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday morning, Watertown Parks and Recreation hosted Thompson Park’s annual Harvest Festival.

Kids were encouraged to show up in costume for pumpkin painting, scarecrow decorating and Halloween-themed games.

The Watertown Fire Department made an appearance, hoisting kids up into the driver seat of their fire engine.

Barbecue-style food was provided by City Dawgz of Northern New York, who didn’t stop grilling until the event ended at 1 PM.

According to Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott Weller, the event saw a much higher turnout than last year’s Harvest Festival.

“This time of year is fantastic. Getting different groups and organizations together, having the community come out. That’s a couple of great things,” said Weller.

Weller says the nice weather helped in bringing attendance up and he says they’re hoping it’s just as pleasant next year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.