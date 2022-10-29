Harvest Festival sees huge turnout at Thompson Park

By Chad Charette
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday morning, Watertown Parks and Recreation hosted Thompson Park’s annual Harvest Festival.

Kids were encouraged to show up in costume for pumpkin painting, scarecrow decorating and Halloween-themed games.

The Watertown Fire Department made an appearance, hoisting kids up into the driver seat of their fire engine.

Barbecue-style food was provided by City Dawgz of Northern New York, who didn’t stop grilling until the event ended at 1 PM.

According to Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott Weller, the event saw a much higher turnout than last year’s Harvest Festival.

“This time of year is fantastic. Getting different groups and organizations together, having the community come out. That’s a couple of great things,” said Weller.

Weller says the nice weather helped in bringing attendance up and he says they’re hoping it’s just as pleasant next year.

