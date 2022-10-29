Laura M. Barse, 76, of Massena

Laura M. Barse, 76, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Laura M. Barse, 76, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. The family has entrusted the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street with the care and guidance for Laura. Friends and family may be received on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. A Graveside service to be held at the convenience of the family in Union Cemetery, Stockholm, NY.

Laura was born on May 3, 1946 in Winthrop, the daughter of Michael and Laura (Losey) Donnie. She was employed with the Massena Central School District as a custodian after 22 years of service.

In her spare time, Laura liked to tend to her garden, play scratch-offs and watch Jeopardy. She is survived by a son Clyde Barse and companion Pattie Jean, a daughter in-law Lynn Barse, her grandchildren; Derreck Barse and wife Leslie and their children, Danyka and Landen Barse, Kaileigh and spouse Steven Chambers and children Mercedes Barse, Harley and Finnleigh Chambers; Noelle Barse and companion Josh Peets; Tyler Barse and a brother Larry and wife Sandy Donnie.

In addition to her parents, Laura was predeceased by a son Glenn in 2021, a grandson Kyle Barse, her siblings; Pete Amo, Shirley Vodron, Carol Foutaine, and Raymond Donnie.

