Patrick J. Murphy, LTC US Army Retired, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Patrick J. Murphy, LTC US Army Retired, passed away on October 24, 2022 at Rochester Regional Hospital, with his family by his side. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY.

Patrick was the son of Oral and Mamie Murphy and was born on June 24, 1939, and grew up on Ames St. in Massena. He attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Massena High School. He was voted MVP his Jr. and Sr. year in football, track and wrestling. Patrick was a US Military Academy graduate in 1961. While at West Point he lettered in wrestling, the match was televised, nationwide, on Wide World of Sports, where he secured victory over NAVY.

His roommate at West Point was George Joulwan, Four Star General and NATO Forces Commander during The Bosnian Conflict.

George gifted Pat his book “Watchman at The Gates”, George was General Haig’s aide at The White House during “Watergate”. The forward was written by Tom Brokaw, “A Good read” !!

In the book, he talks of West Point and an amazing prank that Pat performed. After graduation from West Point in June of 1961, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army.

On July 1, 1961 Pat married Willa, wife of 61 years, after she was serving a three year enlistment in the US Army, for the GI Bill benefits to later attend college.

They were introduced at church, after Mass by friends in 1960. They fell in love by phone and were married at Sacred Heart Church in Highland Falls, NY by the late Msgr. Joseph Moody, a World War II Naval Chaplain.

Pat was first trained at Ft. Benning, GA, where he completed Ranger School and paratroop training. While at Ft. Lewis, WA, Pat was encouraged to switch from infantry to intelligence while serving in Germany Pat did and eventually moved to military Intelligence.

Pat served two tours in Vietnam, several months in Cambodia with the Embassy after a grenade was thrown into the compound, while staff was on break out playing volleyball in the yard, killing and injuring those there. Pat was then assigned in Turkey, to the NATO Headquarters, and later to Washington DC. Pat never worked at the Pentagon, but performed security inspections there.

Pat retired from the Army in June of 1981. Worked for a company that enhanced TECH security, contracting with the military and federal government. Returned to Massena in 1986 with a business plan for bed and breakfast that would cater to sportsmen. The property he purchased was found to be too old and not in code for his business plan. It had a bar and rooms that could be rented long term. Two elderly men lived there at time of purchase.

Pat became a bartender and dart player. He was encouraged to run for County Legislator, but lost. Pat didn’t register to vote until he retired from the Army. He believed military should be a-political. He closed the bar in 1996. Worked with others planning and developing business in the area until serious health issues developed. Pas was recognized as an Agent Orange Veteran.

Survived by his wife Willa of 61 years, daughter Loreen, and son Byran (Trish); a brother Tim (Patti) Murphy, of Poughkeepsie, NY; granddaughters, Megan and Bonnie Anderson, Charlottesville, VA, a grandson Sean Magnus Murphy, student at Xavier College Cincinnati, OH.

Special cousins, big sister and true sister Loreen (Spaulding) School. Sisters of Notre Dame and her brother Tom (Angie) Spaulding of Saratoga, NY. In addition to his parents Oral and Mamie Murphy, Pat was predeceased by a brother Bill and sister Cyndee and son Patrick J. Murphy.

Calling hours for Pat will be held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022 at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 AM at St. Lawrence Church, Louisville, NY. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made in Pat’s memory to The Massena Rescue Squad, they responded to Lifeline Calls for need to be lifted from the floor. Where this time?? When they arrived at the home, bedroom, dining area, but please not the bathroom again!! Massena Rescue Squad, 371 E. Orvis St. Massena, NY 13662; Trinity School; 188 Main St. Massena, NY 13662, the Police Activities League; 30 Bayley Road, Massena, NY 13662, Akwesasne Boys and Girls Club; P.O. Box 490, Akwesasne, NY 13655.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

