Potsdam home extensively damaged by Friday night fire

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Potsdam Friday night left extensive damage to a village home.

According to Potsdam Fire officials, crews were called to 7 Broad Street for reports of a kitchen fire that would turn into a fully involved structure fire.

Crews took about an hour to get the blaze under control.

Everyone in the home was able to get out safely, but some of the home owner’s pets did receive minor injuries.

Potsdam was helped on scene by Hannawa Falls, West Stockholm and Canton Fire Departments. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.