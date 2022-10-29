Sweets and scares in store at Lowville’s Halloween Towne

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fiending for a fright? Look no further than Lowville. On Saturday, the village was transformed into Halloween Towne.

Businesses were decked out in decorations and trick-or-treaters swarmed the streets.

“What I love about Halloween is seeing the smiles on faces and the costumes. It’s a chance for the kids to come out and have a great day. Today is a beautiful day, sunny and warm,” said Lorrie Robbins.

As costumed kids worked their way across town, they eventually came upon the haunted cave created as a way to spice up trick-or-treating. Visitors faced unsettling dolls and animatronics. If they made their way through, they were rewarded with a hefty helping of candy.

“The amount of kids was starting to dwindle a little bit. Just random trick-or-treaters, so we just started doing something different and built it every year since,” said Haunted Cave creator Matt Makuch.

Trick-or-treating was far from the only activity in Halloween Towne. Kids and adults alike had the chance to show off their Halloween getup in Lake Effect Tech’s online costume contest. Visitors to VFW Post 6912 were treated to cider, donuts, and pumpkin painting, a long time tradition for the organization.

“It’s an event we’ve done every year since Halloween Towne started and we have a really great time. I look forward to it the whole month of October. I think the kids really enjoy it, too,” said pumpkin painting organizer Wanda Norton.

For the most part, day side activities wrapped up around 3 PM with a showing of Hocus Pocus.

When the sunsets, the town is set to get a lot livelier with Halloween parties hosted by the American Legion and Lowville Elk’s Lodge.

