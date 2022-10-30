Halloween fun for everyone through the North Country

It was a festive weekend in the North Country.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a festive weekend in the North Country.

“They were like ‘Mom, we have to be Chucky for Halloween’ and that started in March,” said Fort Drum resident Zhazha Prieto.

Prieto and her family are four versions of the Good Guys Chucky Doll.

“Each one of us represents a different movie because of our weapons,” said Prieto.

They came out to the Nococon Halloween Costume Party hosted at the Town of Watertown Fire Hall which gave several an excuse to show off their costumes a day before Halloween night.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for us to get to know people in the community, but also enjoy some family fun stuff,” said Prieto.

Organizers of the event say community Halloween parties like this one need to become more popular.

“Let’s have a Halloween party that people can come to. Don’t get me wrong, I love haunted trails and haunted hay rides and all that stuff, but there needs to be more celebration,” said Nococon Co-Director Ember Belird.

The party didn’t stop in another fire hall cross county lines.

People with pumpkin hats danced in Copenhagen to the beat of the Black River Valley Fiddlers.

“It’s a beautiful day, and so many people have come just to have a good time and enjoy the old country music and the fiddlers,” said Juli Hebert, a Copenhagen Fire Department Auxiliary member.

This is a yearly tradition for these Lewis County residents who say it is a great way to enjoy the community.

Whether it’s dressing up or taking someone out to the dance floor, it always makes this time of year a skele-fun time.

