New Life Church celebrates with Fall Fest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fall festivities took place at New Life Christian Church Sunday.

The church held a Fall Fest on it’s Gaffney Drive campus, interweaving the festivities throughout it’s Sunday services.

There was plenty to see and do including bounce houses, arts and crafts and good old fashioned hay bails around a camp fire.

Church leaders say they decided to host the event so they could open up their doors to the community and celebrate fall in the North Country.

“We wanted to make church approachable because everyone is welcome at New Life, and in church and we wanted to make sure people felt comfortable. And so you know, we thought ‘why not throw a party?’ before, in between and after services today, just letting people know that they are welcome here and we would love for them to come and meet Jesus with us,” said Discipleship Pastor Daniela Pina.

Pina says they are grateful to be able to host events like these for those in the Watertown community and beyond. She says they look forward to making it even bigger and better next year.

