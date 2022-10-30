Robert A. Wiley, 74, of Cape Vincent

Robert A. Wiley, 74, of NYS Rt. 12 E, Cape Vincent, NY, passed away suddenly on October 29, 2022 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Wiley, 74, of NYS Rt. 12 E, Cape Vincent, NY, passed away suddenly on October 29, 2022 at his home.

Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 3rd at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St, Watertown.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Friday, November 4th at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 31385 County Rt. 4, Cape Vincent (Rosiere). The burial will immediately following in the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery.

He was born on April 28, 1948, in Watertown, NY, son of Leon F. and Ethel Mae (Williams) Wiley. He graduated from Cape Vincent High School and attended Brockport College. He married Donna Wood, of Clayton, on April 15, 1967 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Rosier, NY and the couple resided in Cape Vincent. Bob was an Insurance Agent for Prudential and an Independent Insurance Agent for Robbin’s Grandjean Insurance Agency which later became known as Grant E. Dier Insurance Agency for several years, retiring in 2020.

Donna has been a registered nurse for over 53 years, retiring in 2021.

Bob was a member and former president of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce and Cape Vincent Lion’s Club, soccer official and assignor for the Jefferson- Lewis Soccer Officiating Board, he coached for the Cape Vincent Youth Commission, American Legion ball, modified sports, Bob was an assistant baseball coach for his son in law, Shannon Amo and a scorekeeper at Thousand Islands High School. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, he enjoyed collecting and selling baseball cards, going to the casino, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting and school events.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Donna J Wiley, Cape Vincent, NY; three children and their spouses, Steven (Sandra) Wiley, Marcellus, NY, Julie (TJ) Robbins, Cape Vincent, NY, Jill (Shannon) Amo, Cape Vincent, NY; 7 grandchildren, Trevor (Megan) Robbins, Bryce Wiley, Morgan (Justin) Selley, Ethan Wiley, Madyson Amo, Kennady Amo and Addie Wiley; and a great grandson is on the way.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Frederick L. Wiley and a grandson Grady Robert Wiley.

Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

