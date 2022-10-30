Saturday Sports: 4 Section 10 Soccer titles and a trip to states on the line

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Four Section 10 Soccer championships along with a trip to the states were on the line Saturday at both Potsdam High School and SUNY Potsdam.

Gouverneur met Salmon River for the Girls’ Section 10 Class B Soccer championship at SUNY Potsdam.

The Wildcats scored two goals in the opening 15 minutes, then made them hold up in beating the Shamrocks 2-0.

Nici House-Bowman netted the first goal for the Cats. Then Chloe Smith added an insurance score.

The Wildcats win the Section 10 Class B title, and advance to state play against Section III champion Westhill, Wednesday at 7 PM at SUNY Potsdam.

At Potsdam High School, Canton met St. Lawrence Central in the Girls Section 10 Class C Soccer championship.

Both goalkeepers were called upon to make big saves.

Sydney Francis would get the opening goal for Canton, while Jocelyn Moreau scored for St. Lawrence Central.

In overtime, Emily Easterbrook connects for the sudden victory game winner as Canton beat St. Lawrence Central 2-1 to win the Class C crown, and advances to state play and face Section VII champion Northeastern Clinton, Wednesday at 5 PM at SUNY Potsdam.

On the boys’ side at Potsdam High School, Salmon River and OFA tangled for the Section 10 Class B championship.

OFA’s Dylan Irvine is turned away by Kaden Cartier.

Cade Cook gets Salmon River on the board on the penalty kill to make it 1-0 Shamrocks.

Evan Collette drills one home from 25 yards out: 2-0 Salmon River.

Shamrocks go on to beat OFA 3-0 to win the Class B title and advances to state competition.

And at Potsdam High, Canton and Madrid Waddington squared off for the Boys’ Section 10 Class C title.

Jackson Ames stops the Kaden Kingston chance.

Johnny McLear finds Ethan francey for the first goal: 1-0 Canton.

Then it was Ryan Jones with the penalty kill: 2-0 Canton.

Canton goes on to beat Madrid-Waddington 4-0 to win the Class C championship.

In Men’s Liberty League Soccer from Canton, St. Lawrence hosted Hobart in their regular season finale.

Marvin Sibanda would score in the 75th minute to break a scoreless tie, giving St. Lawrence a 1-0 win.

The Saints finish the regular season undefeated in Liberty League play with a 6-0-3 record.

In Federal Prospects Hockey League action from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Wolves hosted Elmira.

In the 1st period, Elmira was up 2-1 when Parker Moskal dents the back of the net, increasing the Elmira lead to 3-1.

The Wolves answer 59 seconds later when Michael Mann lights the lamp, the Wolves down 3-2 after 1 period.

The Wolves go on to beat Elmira 6-5 in overtime.

In Women’s ECAC Hockey from Cheel Arena, 10th ranked Clarkson hosted RPI.

At 8:14 of the 1st, Clarkson takes the lead when Kirstyn McQuigge scores off the scramble in front: 1-0 Clarkson.

A little over 5 minutes later, Jenna Goodwin tickles twine on the doorstep: 2-0 Lady Golden Knights.

In the 2nd period it was 2-1 Clarkson when Gretchen Branton dents net on a power play tally: 3-1 Clarkson.

The Lady Golden Knights go on to beat RPI 6-1.

Down the road in Canton, a thriller at Appleton Arena as St. Lawrence met Union.

This game was scoreless with less than 2 seconds left when Julia Gosling sticks the backhand home, putting St. Lawrence on top 1-0.

St. Lawrence beats Union by a final score of 1-0.

