$40K doors custom made for Watertown’s Paddock Arcade

Vintage Doors in the town of Hammond was tasked with creating a custom-made doorway for the...
Vintage Doors in the town of Hammond was tasked with creating a custom-made doorway for the Paddock Arcade(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown’s Paddock Arcade has gotten new paint, new windows and a new facade. The next new thing is a $40,000 custom-made wooden door unit to make the building a showplace.

“This unit is 120 inches wide and 126 inches tall,” said Howard Demick, Vintage Doors general manager & CEO.

Roughly ten by ten, the opening to the Paddock Arcade in Watertown is currently being renovated.

“It’s super exciting. I mean, downtown Watertown has seen a lot of changes over the years. This particular project is really special,” said Erica Garlock, Vintage Doors sales & marketing manager.

Vintage Doors in the town of Hammond was tasked with the unique project by Jake Johnson Properties, the ownership group of the oldest continuously-operating indoor shopping mall in America.

“I worked with Jake initially just to get the design details down,” said Garlock.

A team effort with a record performance. Getting the job done in just 4 and a half weeks.

“Everybody had their hands involved with it,” said Demick. “First guy pulls the lumber, mills it down. Next guy will lay out parts on a table and glue the thing up, you know, put it all together.”

“My father is a true craftsman. We have a lot of great people that work for us and make sure things get done correctly. But, you have to have somebody overseeing that as well,” said Garlock.

The wooden archway, made of mahogany with 30 individual glass panels, will soon welcome people into the historic structure in downtown Watertown.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in Potsdam Friday night left extensive damage to a village home.
Potsdam home extensively damaged by Friday night fire
File photo of the suspect in two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
Fire destroys Java’s Veterinary Center
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County veterinary practice
The New York Lottery confirms that its Take 5 game hit the same 5 numbers for both its midday...
NY Lottery draws same Take 5 twice in single day
Cleveland Police said 15-year-old Jaiden Rentas was shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy.
16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say

Latest News

Halloween kicked off early for kids across the north country.
Area schools celebrate Halloween
Now Hiring
Why the north country is seeing historically-low jobless rates
Klaus Ebeling
Remembering sculptor Klaus Ebeling
Copenhagen
Copenhagen to meet Tuesday about fire protection