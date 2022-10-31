$40K doors custom made for Watertown’s Paddock Arcade

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown’s Paddock Arcade has gotten new paint, new windows and a new facade. The next new thing is a $40,000 custom-made wooden door unit to make the building a showplace.

“This unit is 120 inches wide and 126 inches tall,” said Howard Demick, Vintage Doors general manager & CEO.

Roughly ten by ten, the opening to the Paddock Arcade in Watertown is currently being renovated.

“It’s super exciting. I mean, downtown Watertown has seen a lot of changes over the years. This particular project is really special,” said Erica Garlock, Vintage Doors sales & marketing manager.

Vintage Doors in the town of Hammond was tasked with the unique project by Jake Johnson Properties, the ownership group of the oldest continuously-operating indoor shopping mall in America.

“I worked with Jake initially just to get the design details down,” said Garlock.

A team effort with a record performance. Getting the job done in just 4 and a half weeks.

“Everybody had their hands involved with it,” said Demick. “First guy pulls the lumber, mills it down. Next guy will lay out parts on a table and glue the thing up, you know, put it all together.”

“My father is a true craftsman. We have a lot of great people that work for us and make sure things get done correctly. But, you have to have somebody overseeing that as well,” said Garlock.

The wooden archway, made of mahogany with 30 individual glass panels, will soon welcome people into the historic structure in downtown Watertown.

