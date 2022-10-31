Mrs. Ann “A:nen” Kawénnase (Buckshot) Lazore (81) of Akwesasne, Quebec passed away peacefully at home surrounded by three generations of her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

Ann was born on July 24, 1941, at the family homestead in Akwesasne, Quebec, to Peter Buckshot and Louise (Lazore) Buckshot. Ann married James E. Lazore on April 8, 1961, at the St. Regis Catholic Church in Akwesasne, Quebec. He predeceased her on August 4, 1996.

Ann is survived by her children Kevin “Sturge,” Lucy (Clint) Jacobs, Connie, Kyle, Mathew (Dawn), and Robbie, all of Akwesasne. Her “boys” Wayne Lazore and Otis Sunday. By her grandchildren Andrea (Derek) Comins, Phil (Kayla), Andrew (Steevi), Kevin (Carley), Patti (Taylor) Bova, Paige (Zack) Jacobs, Peter (Cubby) Jacobs, Wahshonti:io (Mike) Jacobs, Kiio (Kelby) Jacobs, Myles Jacobs, Kylee (Ky), Kyren, Ariel (Joe), and Aidan (Chanelle), as well as 24 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Dominic and Arlinda Buckshot (Walpole Island, Ontario) and her nieces Bonnie (Ben) Baker, Alexis, and Dani Buckshot. Her siblings Donald, Mary, and Sesi Buckshot. She is also survived by her in-laws Lucille Peters, Vicki (Richard) Phillips, Candy Two-bulls, John (Dora), Melissa, Kenny (Renee), Helen, Jeff (Vanessa), Joni (Nolan) Wong, Regis (Dolores), Delia (Curtis) Terrance, and Della.

Aside from her parents, husband, and in-laws Ann was also predeceased by her sisters, Mary, in infancy, and Margaret Buckshot; her sister-in-law Karen Buckshot; her son-in-law Bobby-Joe Jacobs; her daughter-in-law Helen “Humedy” Lazore; and granddaughters Corina Mary Jacobs and Ainne Lazore, both in infancy.

Ann attended the St. Regis Village Indian Day School, in Akwesasne, Quebec. She later attended a trades school in Toronto, Ontario for Hairdressing. She operated her own Hair Salon for many years out of her home. She was an Avon Consultant, an employee at Billy’s Bingo Hall, and along with other members, was involved in the creation of the HAFVD Women’s Auxiliary, in which they created and operated many fundraising events, including the Firemen’s Bingo. These events enabled the Fire Dept. to purchase their first dress uniforms. Ann was involved with the Snye School Committee, coached Little League Baseball and the Snye girls’ softball team. One of Ann’s dreams was to complete high school, and after mourning the passing of her husband James, Ann enrolled in the TR Leger Alternative Education Program, Cornwall, Ontario, receiving her GED in 2001. She continued her education by receiving a certificate from Trent University through the First Nations Technical Institute (FNTI) in the Mohawk Territory of Tyendinaga for reading and writing in the Mohawk Language. Ann and her family were extremely proud of her for pursuing an education and receiving many academic achievements while in school. She was on the Akwesasne Membership Board, worked with the Akwesasne Justice Department as a translator and was one of the original panel members of the Akwesasne Community Neh Kanikonri:io Council. Ann truly found her passion as a Mohawk Language teacher for the reclaimed Territory of Ganienkeh, NY, up until her retirement in 2020.

Ann loved to spend her time knitting, playing cards, doing puzzles, watching her CNN, reminiscing about the past, and spending Sunday dinners with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her family and her home were her pride and joy.

A special thank you to the Akwesasne Home Care/ Home Support Program for taking care of Ann over the past few months and working diligently on short notice to bring her home for palliative care. Special shout out to the Personal Support Workers (PSW’s) Renee, Amber, Justice, Amy, Doots, Aliyah and Andy, and the Homecare Nurses Jade, Catherine, and Kelly for your wonderful around the clock care. As well as the nursing staff at Cornwall Community Hospital and the Ottawa Civic Hospital for your compassion and expertise while Ann was in your care. Niawenko:wa to the prayer group comprised of close friends and family for giving Ann several nights of comfort and prayer to start her journey into the spirit realm.

Friends may call at her home starting at 1:00 PM on Tuesday until 1:00 PM Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday 2:00 PM at St. Regis Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery.

