Area schools celebrate Halloween

Halloween kicked off early for kids across the north country.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Halloween kicked off early for kids across the north country.

Cape Vincent’s Bashaw Elementary School hosted its annual Halloween parade.

Dinosaurs, DJs, and demons marched down the street led by fifth graders, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Cape Vincent Fire Department.

The parade is an annual tradition for elementary students.

“I was really excited because we never led the group before,” said student Lillian Chavoustie.

“This is, like, our first year getting to walk ahead of everybody, because normally we’re, like, in the middle,” said student Avery Mason.

In Lewis County, some kids from Lowville Academy and Central School joined in on the spooky fun.

Many showed off their costumes at the playground during recess.

Some dressed up as their favorite characters.

“She likes jewels and she’s from the Isle of the Lost. She uses this magic mirror,” said student Amelia Paulson.

If you are going out trick or treating, AAA officials recommend being safe on the streets by making sure you are seen by lighting up your path.

