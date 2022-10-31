Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil-water advisory was issued for several Ogdensburg streets Monday morning.

Here’s where the advisory is in effect:

-100 and 200 blocks of West South Street

- 1100 block of Pickering Street

- 900 to 1100 blocks of Congress Street

- 10 to 100 blocks of David Street

The advisory was issued because water main repair at West South and Congress streets resulted in in little or no water pressure. When that happens, there’s a risk of harmful microbes entering the system.

City officials say residents should boil water for a minute or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

Officials expect the advisory to last two or three days.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.