Bryan J. Mahoney, 55, of Evans Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Bryan J. Mahoney, 55, from Evans Mills, went home to heaven, on October 23, 2022, while doing what he loved “fishing!”

Bryan was an amazing man, he loved the Lord & lived with a servant’s heart. He was a devoted, loving, selfless, (incredibly handsome) husband to his wife Kimberly, a proud father of 5, a Grandpa, a son-in-law & brother in law.

Bryan adored & cherished his parents Joseph & Sharon Lee (Ward) Mahoney of Ogdensburg, his 2 younger brothers & 3 younger sisters along with all of his nieces & nephews.

Please stop by Bryan’s Celebration of Life at the Evans Mills Fire Hall, Sunday November 6th, 2022 from 11 to 6 pm

Donations can be made to KLOVE Christian Radio 90.1 which he supported & loved @ Klove.com or 1-800-525-5683

