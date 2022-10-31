Carol Jean Streit, 86, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Carol Jean Streit, 86, of Morrill Road, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.

Arrangements are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. An obituary will appear as soon

as available.

Carol was the wife of the late Clifford L. Streit who died September 21, 2022. She is survived by four sons Craig, Clifford “Chip”,

Clay and Christopher Streit.

