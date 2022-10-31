Carolyn E. (Bezy) Montondo, 81, of Chaumont

Carolyn E. (Bezy) Montondo, 81, Chaumont, NY passed away Saturday, October 29th at her home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County, after a short battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn E. (Bezy) Montondo, 81, Chaumont, NY passed away Saturday, October 29th at her home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County, after a short battle with cancer.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 2nd at All Saints Church, Chaumont. Prior to the mass family visitation will be held from 9:30 am- 10:00 am followed by public calling hours from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. A reception following the mass will be held at the church. Following the reception the burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Watertown.

Carolyn was born August 8, 1941, the daughter to the late Clement and Caroline Ball Bezy.

A marriage to Bradley Eggleston ended in a divorce. She married Arthur Montondo on October 20, 1987, by Judge Parker at the home of her brother David Bezy. Their marriage was later blessed at the All-Saints Church in Chaumont, NY on February 10, 2001, by Father Aubin and Father Steven Murray.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Montondo; her children, Philip Eggleston, Ellen (Eggleston) Majka; John Montondo, Catherine (Eggleston) Jock, Michael Eggleston; Henry Montondo and Catherine Roberts. Also surviving are her 2 brothers, David, and Bob Bezy, 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Masses at All Saints Church, PO Box 288, 139 N. Kanady St., Cape Vincent, NY 13618, Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601, or a charity of one’s choice.

