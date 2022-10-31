Copenhagen to meet Tuesday about fire protection

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Copenhagen will hold a special meeting Tuesday to move forward with its next phase of fire protection.

The village is set to sign for protection with the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department.

Elected officials will also need to agree to the cost and location for what will become a fire station for the village.

The meeting is Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

