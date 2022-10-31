Dona R. Barney, 78, of Henderson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Dona R. Barney, 78, wife of Howard Barney, passed away Friday October 28th, 2022 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

The funeral will be 1 pm Friday November 4th, 2022 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home Belleville.  Calling hours are Friday beginning at 11 am prior to the funeral.  Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Henderson.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

