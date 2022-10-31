Donald E. Finen Sr., 77, of Waddington

Donald E. Finen Sr., 77, passed away on October 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Donald E. Finen Sr., 77, passed away on October 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. Calling hours will be held on November 12, 2022, from 10a.m -12p.m. at the Waddington United Methodist Church with Pastor Donna Fitchette presiding. A Celebration of Life to follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Donald was born on February 1, 1945, in Oneida New York. He was the son of John and Frances (Dorothy)Finen.

He graduated from Oneida High School in 1963. He continued his education at SUNY Morrisville, then attended the University of Georgia where he received his bachelor’s degree and graduated in 1967.

Donald taught Conservation at Southwest Tech in Gouverneur from 1967 – 1978. He then transferred to Seaway Tech BOCES vocational school in Norwood, where he taught Forestry until his retirement in 2002.

On May 24, 2003, Donald married Joyce Adams Williams at Waddington United Methodist Church.

His hobbies included riding his Harleys, farming, and boating. Making maple syrup was his hobby for over 50 years, where customers became his friends. He absolutely loved showing people how syrup is made. From head start to retirees, everyone loved to spend time in the sugarbush with Don and enjoyed tasting the various products he made.

He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Waddington Masonic Lodge #393, NY State and St. Lawrence County Maple Producers Associations and the Kiwanis.

Donald is survived by his brother Carl and Sarah Finen, his children Donald and Gabrielle Finen Jr. of FL., James and Margaret Finen of Norwood and Andrew and Kelly (Snell) Finen of Parishville. Stepchildren Kelly Andrews of VA. and Lori Savachka of AZ. and grandchildren Gabrielle, Kimberly, Peyton, and step grandchildren Olivia and (Cody) Rowe, Emily Collins, Zachary Heilman and Jenna and (Nick) Destito.

Donations in memory of Donald can be sent to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley – P.O. Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to the Waddington United Methodist Church – P.O. Box 445, Waddington, NY 13694.

Family and friends are invited to share on-line condolences and memories at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

