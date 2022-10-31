Downtown eatery moving after eviction

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business is being evicted from its Court Street location, but it’ll open up in a new spot.

The Eatery’s owner, Christin Filippelli, says she was given 10-days notice to leave.

She admits she’s behind on rent, but things have been difficult, especially with Court Street under construction.

The owner of the building, Steve Bradley, cites thousands of dollars in past rent as a major reason for the eviction.

Filipelli says the problems go deeper and deal with space next door, which she partly renovated.

She was hoping to get state grant money as reimbursement. She’s told that grant money has been paid out, but it didn’t go to her.

The Eatery will move just down around the corner on Public Square and share space with Empire Square.

The Eatery will serve breakfast and lunch and Empire Square will do dinners.

That setup begins Monday.

