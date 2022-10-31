Kathleen A. Phillips, 73, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kathleen A. Phillips, 73, Tamarack Drive, passed away peacefully at her home under the care of...
Kathleen A. Phillips, 73, Tamarack Drive, passed away peacefully at her home under the care of her loving family on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in West Carthage, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen A. Phillips, 73, Tamarack Drive, passed away peacefully at her home under the care of her loving family on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in West Carthage, NY.

Kathleen A. Phillips was born on July 6, 1949, in Gouverneur, NY, to the late Glen “George” & Eleanor Jane Besaw. She married the late Kenneth Vernon Phillips on November 28, 1969, at the United Methodist Church in Gouverneur, New York.

Kathleen graduated from Gouverneur High School. She started her career as a store clerk, she worked at several places, Dairyland, Mikes Quick Stop, Atlantic Mini Mart, and Video Plus, all located in Carthage, NY.

Kathleen was best known for spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, her hobbies included reading, bowling, crocheting, puzzles, and crafting. She was the chairman of the Wilna Champion Transportation. Past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, she was also a member of the Bassett-Baxter Post #789, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for 2 ½ years. She was a lifelong member of the Gouverneur Methodist Church. She enjoyed drinking cappuccinos with her friends and her Thursday night concerts.

Kathleen is survived by her children; two sons, Kenneth (Angel) Phillips, and Kurt (Robin) Phillips, and a daughter, Katrina (Bill Hugo) all from Carthage; and several siblings, Karen (David) Gilson, Black River; Elizabeth Daniels, Gouverneur; Glen (Kathy) Besaw, Gouverneur; Ellie (Herb) Simmons, Fowler; Shelley (Eugene) Prashaw, Richville; and Steven Besaw, Antwerp; along with 7-grandchildren, Amanda, Jordan, Cody, Shantel, Kendra, Kenny, and Ashley. Along with her 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents and her husband; Mr. Phillips died on December 27, 2006, and a sister, Anastasia Powers.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm with The Reverend Canon P. Lundy, officiating in the chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Visitation will be held on prior to the Funeral Service from 11:00 am-1:00 pm burial will follow in the Brookside Cemetery in Watertown, New York

Memorial donations can be made in Kathleen’s name to the Natural Bridge Rescue Squad 27570 High Street Natural Bridge, NY 13665.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Kathleen’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Carol Jean Streit, 86, of Pierrepont
Copenhagen
Copenhagen to meet Tuesday about fire protection
Candles
Dona R. Barney, 78, of Henderson
Donald E. Finen Sr., 77, passed away on October 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Donald E. Finen Sr., 77, of Waddington
Carolyn E. (Bezy) Montondo, 81, Chaumont, NY passed away Saturday, October 29th at her home...
Carolyn E. (Bezy) Montondo, 81, of Chaumont

Obituaries

Mrs. Ann “A:nen” Kawénnase (Buckshot) Lazore (81) of Akwesasne, Quebec passed away peacefully...
Ann “A:nen” Kawénnase (Buckshot) Lazore, 81, of Akwesasne
The Eatery
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
John Hill, Watertown NY passed away October 30th, 2022 at Jefferson County Hospice Residence,...
John Hill, 92, of Watertown
Bryan J. Mahoney, 55, from Evans Mills, went home to heaven, on October 23, 2022, while doing...
Bryan J. Mahoney, 55, of Evans Mills
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A