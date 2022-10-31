Kathleen A. Phillips, 73, of Carthage

Kathleen A. Phillips, 73, Tamarack Drive, passed away peacefully at her home under the care of her loving family on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in West Carthage, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen A. Phillips, 73, Tamarack Drive, passed away peacefully at her home under the care of her loving family on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in West Carthage, NY.

Kathleen A. Phillips was born on July 6, 1949, in Gouverneur, NY, to the late Glen “George” & Eleanor Jane Besaw. She married the late Kenneth Vernon Phillips on November 28, 1969, at the United Methodist Church in Gouverneur, New York.

Kathleen graduated from Gouverneur High School. She started her career as a store clerk, she worked at several places, Dairyland, Mikes Quick Stop, Atlantic Mini Mart, and Video Plus, all located in Carthage, NY.

Kathleen was best known for spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, her hobbies included reading, bowling, crocheting, puzzles, and crafting. She was the chairman of the Wilna Champion Transportation. Past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, she was also a member of the Bassett-Baxter Post #789, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for 2 ½ years. She was a lifelong member of the Gouverneur Methodist Church. She enjoyed drinking cappuccinos with her friends and her Thursday night concerts.

Kathleen is survived by her children; two sons, Kenneth (Angel) Phillips, and Kurt (Robin) Phillips, and a daughter, Katrina (Bill Hugo) all from Carthage; and several siblings, Karen (David) Gilson, Black River; Elizabeth Daniels, Gouverneur; Glen (Kathy) Besaw, Gouverneur; Ellie (Herb) Simmons, Fowler; Shelley (Eugene) Prashaw, Richville; and Steven Besaw, Antwerp; along with 7-grandchildren, Amanda, Jordan, Cody, Shantel, Kendra, Kenny, and Ashley. Along with her 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents and her husband; Mr. Phillips died on December 27, 2006, and a sister, Anastasia Powers.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm with The Reverend Canon P. Lundy, officiating in the chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Visitation will be held on prior to the Funeral Service from 11:00 am-1:00 pm burial will follow in the Brookside Cemetery in Watertown, New York

Memorial donations can be made in Kathleen’s name to the Natural Bridge Rescue Squad 27570 High Street Natural Bridge, NY 13665.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Kathleen’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.