No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death

Peyton Morse
Peyton Morse(Steve Sturtz)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - A grand jury has found there’s not enough evidence to file criminal charges in connection with the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse.

That’s according to Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary.

Morse died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls, which is in Schuyler County.

The 21-year-old was overcome while completing the last in a series of obstacles, essentially, exercises in learning how to get out of difficult and life-threatening situations.

A grand jury was assembled to consider criminal charges.

The panel heard testimony from Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman and Dave Morse, Peyton’s father, in August.

“Over the last three months, evidence was presented to the grand jury, which concluded its deliberations late last week. The grand jury ultimately determined there was insufficient evidence to warrant charges being brought against anyone at the fire academy for causing Morse’s death. The criminal case is now officially closed,” Fazzary said in a news release.

Morse’s parents have been critical of the fire academy. They believe it’s an environment of hazing and bullying, and that their son was the victim of a crime. Timerman has also been critical of the investigation into the incident.

A report by state safety experts found no violations of health or safety standards, despite the testimony of other trainees, who said they saw instructors yelling at Morse as he lay on the floor, not breathing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in Potsdam Friday night left extensive damage to a village home.
Potsdam home extensively damaged by Friday night fire
Fire destroys Java’s Veterinary Center
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County veterinary practice
The New York Lottery confirms that its Take 5 game hit the same 5 numbers for both its midday...
NY Lottery draws same Take 5 twice in single day
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Cleveland Police said 15-year-old Jaiden Rentas was shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy.
16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say

Latest News

Taylor Clough
Police: Watertown man tried to rob store at knifepoint
Diana Woodhouse
Hospice CEO to retire next year
WWNY
Watertown firefighters to be recognized at ceremony
Boil Water Advisory
Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Ogdensburg