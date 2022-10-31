Police: Watertown man tried to rob store at knifepoint

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A man who allegedly tried to rob a 7-Eleven at knifepoint earlier this month has been arrested.

State police have charged 29-year-old Taylor Clough of Watertown with a felony count of first-degree attempted robbery.

He was arrested last Wednesday, two days after troopers released surveillance photos from the store.

Clough was arraigned in Watertown City Court and ordered held in the Jefferson County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Troopers said a man wearing a black coat, hood and mask displayed a knife and demanded money at the 7-Eleven at 23100 State Route 12 in the town of Pamelia.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on October 19.

Police said the suspect fled on foot without stealing anything.

