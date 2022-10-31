Richard Milton “Bogie” Bogardus, 86, of Hammond

Mr. Bogardus died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home, after a lengthy illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of the life of Richard Milton “Bogie” Bogardus, 86, of Old Oak Point Road, will be held in August 2023 at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are with IslandView Funeral Service, 300 Main St., Morristown. Condolences may be shared online at www.islandviewfs.com

Mr. Bogardus died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home, after a lengthy illness.

He is survived by three children, Scott L. Bogardus, Morristown, Lisa A. Thompson, Oregon, and Lora L. Graham and her husband, William M., Hammond; seven grandchildren, Amber, Andrew, Amanda, Brent, Regan, Matthew, and Desiree; his stepchildren of 30 years, Margaret E. and Homer D. Mitchell, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Bogardus was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Mary Carr Bogardus; his brothers and their wives, James H. and Ruth Witherhead Bogardus, Allen C. and Lorraine Brown Bogardus; his longtime spouse, Susan Reed Mitchell; a sister, Barbara, in infancy; and nephews William and Brian Bogardus.

He was born Feb. 6, 1936, son of James H. and Pauline Livingston Bogardus. Mr. Bogardus graduated in 1954 from Morristown Central School and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he was recommended for a medal of bravery after saving a shipmate who had fallen overboard. He was honorably discharged.

He later became a master electrician. He was really a true jack of all trades, as a carpenter, an artist and writer. He started his first job at the age of 14 when he became dog warden for the town of Morristown. He lived his life as he believed he should: creating and living it to the fullest.

Bogie was a man who lived his life on his own terms. He was always wheeling and dealing, and owned several businesses throughout the course of his life, including Bogardus Hardware with his brothers, The Red Dog Saloon, a laundromat, and the former cheese plant in Morristown. There isn’t a property in the town that he didn’t either own or work on at some point. He absolutely danced to the beat of his own drum.

Mr. Bogardus never met an animal he didn’t like. There were times the family had a pet opossum, raccoons, countless cats, dogs and chickens, and various rodents. He was a real-life Dr. Doolittle.

His writings included whimsical advice that he, and most likely nobody else, would ever have taken. His whimsy will be captured in a framed collage to be displayed in his former home and laughed at whenever anybody sees it.

He lived a full life the way he wanted it. Mr. Bogardus will truly be missed by the community he called home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Brier Hill Fire Department, 2678 SH 37, Brier Hill, 13614, Morristown Fire Department, PO Box 4, Morristown, 13664 or the Hammond Fire Department, PO Box 202, Hammond, NY 13646, Black Lake Fish and Game Club, PO Box 125, Hammond, 13646 or the Chippewa Bay Fish and Game Club, 1198 CR6, Hammond, 13646

