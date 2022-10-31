Shooting, standoff shuts down part of downtown Mobile, Ala.

Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza.
Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza.(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - There is a heavy police presence in front of Mobile Government Plaza in downtown Mobile as the result of a shooting and a continuing standoff.

Mobile Government Plaza houses both city and county courts, as well as city and county government.

Police received a report after 10 a.m. indicating a person inside a car, a gray Honda, in front of the plaza had suffered a gunshot wound, WALA reported.

When emergency responders arrived to render assistance, a man inside the car held a gun to his own head and threatened to shoot himself, police said.

MPD’s SWAT units and negotiators then responded.

Police said it is not known for certain if this person shot himself or was shot by someone else. Police said the situation is “contained” but advised citizens to stay away from the area.

Authorities appeared to be using a loudspeaker to communicate with the person inside the vehicle.

Police are directing people away from Government Plaza. Government Street is blocked to traffic by numerous law enforcement vehicles including tactical units. The Bankhead Tunnel is closed.

The front doors to Government Plaza nearest the scene are closed. People were leaving the building from other exits.

This is not the first time the building has seen trouble. A 1996 shooting in the building’s courthouse lobby killed the gunman and a security officer.

The gunman in the 1996 incident started shooting when he set off the metal detector, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in Potsdam Friday night left extensive damage to a village home.
Potsdam home extensively damaged by Friday night fire
Fire destroys Java’s Veterinary Center
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County veterinary practice
The New York Lottery confirms that its Take 5 game hit the same 5 numbers for both its midday...
NY Lottery draws same Take 5 twice in single day
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Cleveland Police said 15-year-old Jaiden Rentas was shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy.
16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say

Latest News

File photo of the suspect in two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night