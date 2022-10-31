Staying above average this week

By Kris Hudson
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the 40s for most locations as we see an increase in cloud cover.

Monday will be mainly dry as only a 20% of showers comes into the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower 60s.

Tuesday we will see a 40% chance of showers with highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be a nice day with highs in the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Thursday highs will top out in the lower 60s.

As we head into next weekend highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s.

