Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School.

The teen, whose name is withheld due to his age, is charged with:

two felony counts of third-degree burglary

one felony count of first-degree criminal tampering

one felony count of second-degree criminal mischief

one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal mischief

one misdemeanor count of petit larceny

The teen is accused of burglarizing the school on August 22 and October 18.

During the night of October 17 or early morning of October 18, officials originally reported an intruder targeted the post office, the AMVETS center, Doug’s Tavern, and the school.

The sheriff’s office and state police investigated.

At Doug’s Tavern, owners said someone broke through a side door and stole two packs of beer and one bottle of booze.

There was property damage at the post office.

After their investigation, officials said the AMVETS center, which shares the same building, was not targeted.

State police said multiple items were taken from the school, although they did not release specifics.

In August, state police said the school had been burglarized twice. Troopers said the intruder took several computer towers, graphics cards from three computers, random computer pieces, a 3D printer, and other items.

The teen was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Youth Part Court and released under the supervision of probation.

