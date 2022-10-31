Trick or treating tonight? Take an umbrella, just in case

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Depending on where you are, you could be waking up on Halloween to temperatures in the 30s, 40s, or 50s.

Highs will be around 60, which is a bit higher than average for this time of year. And it won’t even be the warmest day this week.

The day starts mainly clear, then clouds roll in and it becomes partly sunny to mostly cloudy by afternoon.

There’s a 40% chance of a few sprinkles during trick-or-treating hours, so you might want to take an umbrella along.

There’s a small chance of rain overnight and there’s a 20% chance of a rain shower early Tuesday morning.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

It will be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be around 60 on Tuesday and in the mid-60s on Thursday.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be a very warm weekend for November.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and Sunday will be partly sunny. Highs will be around 70 both days.

