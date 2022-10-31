Watertown firefighters to be recognized at ceremony

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a four-year hiatus, the Watertown Fire Department’s annual award ceremony is back.

Captain Andy Naklick appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The ceremony will take place at the Massey Street fire station on Wednesday, November 9, at 6 p.m.

The department will recognize 46 firefighters for their actions at 23 incidents.

There will also be some people on hand whose lives were saved by firefighters.

