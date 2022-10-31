Watertown firefighters to be recognized at ceremony

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a four-year hiatus, the Watertown Fire Department’s annual award ceremony is back.

Captain Andy Naklick appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The ceremony will take place at the Massey Street fire station on Wednesday, November 9, at 6 p.m.

The department will recognize 46 firefighters for their actions at 23 incidents.

There will also be some people on hand whose lives were saved by firefighters.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in Potsdam Friday night left extensive damage to a village home.
Potsdam home extensively damaged by Friday night fire
Fire destroys Java’s Veterinary Center
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County veterinary practice
The New York Lottery confirms that its Take 5 game hit the same 5 numbers for both its midday...
NY Lottery draws same Take 5 twice in single day
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Cleveland Police said 15-year-old Jaiden Rentas was shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy.
16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say

Latest News

Boil Water Advisory
Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Ogdensburg
Wake Up Weather
Trick or treating tonight? Take an umbrella just in case
Twenty people died -- including two from Watertown -- when a limousine crashed in Schoharie,...
Inspector cites regulatory gaps in fatal New York limo crash
7-day forecast
Monday AM weather