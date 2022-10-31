Why the north country is seeing historically-low jobless rates

Now Hiring
Now Hiring(MGN /Mr. Blue MauMau / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Unemployment rates in the tri-county region are the lowest they’ve been in at least 30 years.

Some tie the low rates with high inflation, but there are other reasons why jobless rates in the north country are hovering around 3 percent.

“When we look at these issues of what’s going around is (that) employees are looking for more time off, looking for consistent hours, they’re looking at family time,” said Cheryl Mayforth, The WorkPlace director.

Erica Widrick is a full-time mother and a part-time employee. She says her job gives her a work-life balance.

“It’s a great job because I have three kids and they go to Lowville Academy, and my shift is 9 to 2, so I dropped my kids off at school, I come to work, I pick them up after school,” she said.

Widrick says the flexibility her job gives her allows her to save money on childcare - something Mayforth says a lot of job seekers are asking for and something she recommends employers consider to keep the job seeker pool strong.

“What do our employees want? What keeps them strong? What keeps my workforce going,” she said.

In September, Lewis County had the lowest jobless rate in the region: 2.8 percent.

County Manager Ryan Piche says this is expected.

“When you got inflation high, which means the economy is growing rapidly, that means that a lot of manufacturing and a lot of businesses are doing well. It also means that it is a tight labor market,” he said.

Piche says Lewis County is currently working to connect employers with those seeking a job.

“We can hopefully get the employers to register the job openings they have. We can hopefully get some people that are seeking jobs to come through the door, and hopefully we’re playing matchmaker,” he said.

Jefferson County’s unemployment was 3.2 percent in September while St. Lawrence County’s was 3.4 percent - rates Mayforth says are also historically low.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in Potsdam Friday night left extensive damage to a village home.
Potsdam home extensively damaged by Friday night fire
File photo of the suspect in two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
Fire destroys Java’s Veterinary Center
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County veterinary practice
The New York Lottery confirms that its Take 5 game hit the same 5 numbers for both its midday...
NY Lottery draws same Take 5 twice in single day
Cleveland Police said 15-year-old Jaiden Rentas was shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy.
16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say

Latest News

Halloween kicked off early for kids across the north country.
Area schools celebrate Halloween
Vintage Doors in the town of Hammond was tasked with creating a custom-made doorway for the...
$40K doors custom made for Watertown’s Paddock Arcade
Klaus Ebeling
Remembering sculptor Klaus Ebeling
Copenhagen
Copenhagen to meet Tuesday about fire protection